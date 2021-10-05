Bank of America Begins Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 40,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

