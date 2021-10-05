Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 956,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

