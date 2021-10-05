Bank of Montreal Can Has $24.34 Million Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.35% of PRA Group worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

