Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of J & J Snack Foods worth $48,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $128.10 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.