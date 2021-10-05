Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $48,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

