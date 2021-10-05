Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.78 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of RLI worth $46,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 112,606 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of RLI by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $5,029,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

RLI opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

