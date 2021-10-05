Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,274 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,654,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $47,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

