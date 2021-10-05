Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,702 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $46,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

