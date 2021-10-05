Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

