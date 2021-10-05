Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.12 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FMC by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FMC by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 27.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

