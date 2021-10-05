Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.60 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

