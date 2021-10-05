Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 67,018 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,018 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after buying an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

