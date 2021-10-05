Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 98,073 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,811,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,109,000 after purchasing an additional 852,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

