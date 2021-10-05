Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 92.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,317,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,858,000 after buying an additional 955,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

