Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,148 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

