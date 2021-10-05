Barclays Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $342.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $350.00 to $342.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. William Blair cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $296.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Lennox International by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

