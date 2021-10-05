Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Get Barloworld alerts:

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Barloworld from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY opened at $7.78 on Friday. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.