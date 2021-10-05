Basid Coin Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $1.65 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.