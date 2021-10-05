Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,019,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $107,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.