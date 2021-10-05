Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,681 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Global Net Lease makes up 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

