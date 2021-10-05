Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $194.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.12.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

