Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment makes up 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Two Harbors Investment worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $2,099,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,917. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.