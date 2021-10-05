Beck Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up 2.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,967. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

