Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.82 and its 200 day moving average is $342.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

