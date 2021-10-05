Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

