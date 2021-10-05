Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.91 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,082.08 or 0.02171471 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $77.91 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00131703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00499258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

