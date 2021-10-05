Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €61.40 ($72.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €68.37 and its 200 day moving average is €63.08. Befesa has a 1 year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

