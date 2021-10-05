BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

