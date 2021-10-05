BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%.

BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $471.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

