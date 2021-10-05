Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of Berry Global Group worth $231,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $56,679,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. 1,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,848. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

