Bibox Token (BIX) Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $1.72 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bibox Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.46 or 0.08281435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00257968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00112136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

