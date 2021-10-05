BIDR (BIDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.94 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $22.94 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00141238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.42 or 0.99926512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.97 or 0.06839209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

