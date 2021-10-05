Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

BFLBY stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

