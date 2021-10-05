BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $359.00 Price Target at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $359.00 price target by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.46.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.02. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.