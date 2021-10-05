Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

