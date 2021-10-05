BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $382,439.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,972.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.35 or 0.06874456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00338939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.64 or 0.01151902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00106881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.00539825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00397616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00294288 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

