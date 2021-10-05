BitGreen Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,784.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00127797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00485468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015412 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044895 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031350 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

