BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $10,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Saturday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 6,186,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.