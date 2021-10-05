BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,645,621 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $356,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.