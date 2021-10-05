BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Deluxe worth $335,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,048,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 553,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

