BlackRock Inc. Has $346.45 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,634,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $346,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,635,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after buying an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

