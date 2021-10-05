BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,057,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $364,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 160,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

