Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 11,470 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

