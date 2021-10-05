Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

