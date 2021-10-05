Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

