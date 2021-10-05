Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.31 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGRX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

