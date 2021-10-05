Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of Vapotherm worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vapotherm by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vapotherm by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

