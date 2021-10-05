Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

