Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.