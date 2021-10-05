Blair William & Co. IL Sells 304 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

